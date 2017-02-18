Better Know A THON Committee: Finance

Asyou shuffle in and out of the Bryce Jordan Center for THON this weekend, even the most experience Penn Staters will be stumped on trying to identify specific committees, organizations, and clubs with all of the different shirt designs and swag brought in for the event. We’re here to help you out.

We’ve already introduced you to the Communications, Dancer Relations, and Merchandise committees, and now it’s time to learn about the people wearing the forest green shirts on the floor of the BJC and throughout the concourse: the Finance Committee.

This committee’s goal is is to perform the behind-the-scenes tasks keeping up with all the money raised for THON over the course of this weekend and the year, while keeping all of the information and data organized in order to accurately rank the organization fundraising totals and finalize the overall THON total released Sunday afternoon.

There’s a lot of pressure on the members to make sure everything is correct for what many would consider the highlight of the weekend, but there is also a certain level of prestige and importance that comes with that responsibility that makes the Finance Committee so special.

Although this work may be stressful, it is essential to maintaining the level of organization required for THON. Members of the Finance Committee can also dance in THON if given the opportunity.

The committee is home to 28 captains and 150 members who start working to track the proceeds raised for THON starting each year on October 1.

Make sure to look out for these committee members in their forest green shirts on the floor, around the concourse of the BJC, or at their donations booths located near each gate of the BJC throughout this weekend.

Fun Fact: The Finance and Donor and Alumni Relations Committees both have exactly 150 members.