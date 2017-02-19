I Tried To Recreate A Spa-Quality Facial In The Middle Of THON

The spirit of THON is certainly a driving force in keeping everyone on their feet, but there’s still a big emphasis on dancer and spectator health throughout the weekend. Everyone knows by now that they should drink water and stock up on Vitamin C, but for whatever reason, the biggest organ on the body is usually neglected.

Listen, 46 hours is a long time to spend in the dry BJC air, and when I felt my face begin to tighten like nobody’s business, I had to take action. Luckily, I packed a little bag of skin saviors with me for the weekend, so I did what any good skincare junkie would do — I had my own little spa session right on press row.

I began by removing any excess oil, dirt, and general grime from my face with a makeup wipe. I was suspicious when the wipe came up clean, so I grabbed a cotton pad and some toner and did some deep cleaning. This was the result:

Gross, indeed. I didn’t put a single drop of makeup on all weekend, and floating gunk still managed to make it’s way onto my face.

Being the insatiable narcissist that I am, I still wasn’t convinced that I had rid my face of all its filth. I whipped out a trusty pore strip, wet my nose with a little water, and slapped that sucker on.

Needless to say, I got a few strange looks.

Once 15 minutes passed, I carefully removed the strip and proceeded with my routine. When the air began to feel like I was living in a drought, I pulled out my secret weapon. Welcome to THON, sheet mask!

The mask claimed it would “soothe and calm, leaving skin feeling ultra-hydrated and completely refreshed” — exactly what I needed. At some point, my colleagues pointed out to me that I looked a lot like Dwight Shrute wearing the CPR dummy’s face as a mask, but I was willing to live with the look as long as my skin got some of its moisture back.

To me, sheet masks scream luxury, so I may have gotten a little carried away during my facial…

I took the sheet mask off after 20 minutes and rubbed the remaining serum into my face and down my neck. I even poured out some of the extra vitamin-rich juice left in the packet and applied it to my hands and arms (no need to waste product).

I finished off my skincare routine with moisturizer on my drier areas. Fellow Onward Staters Tim Reams, Elissa Hill, and Steve Connelly can all attest to the softness of my face. The full facial not only hydrated my skin, but it woke me up and gave my friends a good laugh.

I know that most people love to paint their face or drench themselves in glitter, but it might be a good move to revitalize your canvas at some point. THON is great for the soul, but not always good for the skin — make sure you take care of yourself and your skin.