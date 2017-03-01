You are at:»»Saquon Barkley Blazes 40-Yard Dash During Pre-Spring Ball Testing

Saquon Barkley Blazes 40-Yard Dash During Pre-Spring Ball Testing

By on News

Saquon Barkley is insanely fast — that’s a known fact. His combination of size and speed is lethal and borderline unfair, so rival Big Ten programs will be thrilled to learn Barkley sprinted a 4.33 40-yard dash during Penn State’s pre-spring practice testing.

👏👏 Hands up if you guessed a 4.33!

— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 1, 2017

Barkley’s time will likely be compared to the times ran in Indianapolis during the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. Sure, his time wouldn’t be quick enough to eclipse Chris Johnson’s record-setting time of 4.24 set during the 2008 Combine.

It also means Barkley wouldn’t win the island promised by Adidas if a Combine participant were to break Johnson’s record, but there’s a good chance the time he posted in Holuba Hall might wind up as the fastest time at the Combine — even though Barkley won’t be participating in Indianapolis since he’ll be in Happy Valley for at least another season.

We can all be thankful for that.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
