James Franklin And Staff To Host Spring Chalk Talk March 24-25

James Franklin and the rest of the Penn State Football staff will host a Chalk Talk open to high school and middle school coaches from March 24-25.

The weekend will give any coach who wants to attend the opportunity “to meet our staff, learn our coaching philosophies, and experience two great days of football,” Franklin said. “We realize the tremendous impact you have had on our program and we look forward to building a lasting relationship with you.”

The two-day event will start on Friday at 4 p.m. with a chance to watch Penn State’s first spring practice in Holuba Hall. Attendees will also have dinner with the coaching staff at 7 p.m. and later be able to discuss football and socialize with Franklin and co. The next morning, coaches will hear from speakers and then watch spring practice again at Holuba Hall — this time with players in full pads.

Any coach who wants to register or simply get more information can visit the Penn State sports camp website. Walk up registration is also permitted.

The $40 fee for the two days includes instruction, dinner, continental breakfast, and Friday’s social.