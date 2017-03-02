Sandy Barbour Named NACDA Athletic Director Of The Year

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour was just named the 2016-2017 Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year, an award given by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. Three other FBS Athletic Directors — from Army West Point, Miami, and Auburn — were also recognized by the NACDA. Barbour will be honored at the James J. Corbett Memorial Award Luncheon on June 13.

Barbour is a native of Annapolis, Maryland, and took over the Athletic Director position in Happy Valley in 2014. She served as the AD at UC Berkeley for 10 years before her move to Penn State.

So far, she’s led an extremely successful athletic program in 2016-2017 both on and off the field. Barbour’s 2016 fall semester boasted 24 Penn State teams with at least a 3.0 GPA and 223 student-athletes posting at least a 3.5 GPA (enough to make Dean’s List).

Penn State came in at No. 7 in the Clearfield Directors’ Cup standings, an award given to the school with the most overall success in collegiate sports. This high ranking is due to success – in the form of Big Ten Championships – in field hockey, football, women’s soccer, women’s indoor track and field, and wrestling. Under Barbour’s relatively short reign as Penn State AD, Penn State has earned NCAA Championships in wrestling, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.