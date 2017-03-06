Jason Nolf Named Big Ten Wrestler Of The Year

After claiming the first conference individual title of his career with an 8-2 decision over Iowa’s Michael Kemerer at 157, Jason Nolf won Big Ten Wrestler of the Year for his efforts this season.

The sophomore went undefeated with a 22-0 record — recording 14 wins during the dual season, nine of which came in the Big Ten slate. In those 22 wins, he recorded 13 pins and six technical falls.

Nolf is still undefeated after the 2016-17 regular season in duals and meets outside of the postseason. The only two losses of his college career came against two-time NCAA Champion Isaiah Martinez, who moved up to 165 and won the Big Ten title in that weight class this season.

Nolf is the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 157 this season and will likely be the top seed at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.

Zain Retherford earned the other major postseason honor from the conference — Big Ten Championships Outstanding Wrestler.

The redshirt junior moved to 23-0 this season with three pins on Saturday in the rounds leading up to the finals before he defeated Ohio State’s Micah Jordan via technical fall.

Retherford, the unanimous No. 1 wrestler in the country at 149, is undefeated since redshirting following his freshman season and hopes to win his second-straight NCAA title in two weeks.