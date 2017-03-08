Borough Councilwoman Janet Engeman Announces Candidacy For State College Mayor

After earning a spot on the Borough Council in 2015, vocal Centre County native Janet Engeman announced her candidacy for State College mayor over the weekend.

“I have submitted my petitions to get on the democratic primary ballot for State College mayor,” Engeman said on her Borough Council campaign’s Facebook page.

A graduate of State High, Engeman left the area for many years after high school before returning with her husband in 1995.

Aside from her Borough Council experience, Engeman was a labor market analyst for the New Jersey Department of Labor, worked on multiple projects with Applied Data Research and Mathematica Policy Research, and fought against a number of local issues including the proposed Penn State/Columbia Gas pipeline.

She hasn’t released a campaign platform publicly yet, but halfway through her first term as a councilwoman she’s largely valued the interests of long-term residents over those of students.

She joins former Borough Council president Don Hahn and local artist Michael Black among those that have announced their candidacy for this year’s election.

Current State College mayor Elizabeth Goreham said in February that she would not seek reelection.