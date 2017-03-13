Snow Emergency Declared For State College

Borough Manager Thomas Fountaine announced in a press release that a snow emergency has been declared for the area. A major specification of the declaration is that all vehicles “must be removed from Borough streets until the snowfall has stopped and the streets have been plowed to the curb.”

The declaration also warns that cars parked in snow removal zones or any spot that would be in violation of Borough ordinances could be towed at the owner’s expense.

The news comes in anticipation of Winter Storm Stella — a mammoth snowstorm that could bring as much as 18 inches to the State College area between tonight and Wednesday. Governor Tom Wolf has already issued a warning throughout the state about the impending weather. He says he’s prepared to issue a State of Emergency declaration to certain agencies if need be.

Trash and recycling pickup will follow the normal holiday delay schedule — meaning items will be collected on a one day delay. Trash and recyclables that would’ve been collected Tuesday will now be collected on Wednesday.

We’ll keep you updated of any new cancellations relating to the storm.