UHS Mumps Investigation Update: 38 Cases, 17 Confirmed

University Health Services (UHS) announced Monday that it has investigated 38 mumps cases. Of those 38 cases, 17 have been confirmed by lab tests. The first confirmed mumps case was reported at University Park on January 29.

People are considered contagious three days before symptoms began until five days after the start of symptoms. Students should not engage in “activities where drinks are shared or where the virus can be passed through saliva exposure,” according to the press release from UHS.

Also, students that have not already done so are advised to request a copy of their immunization records from their health care provider and fax it to UHS at 814-865-9309. Those without two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine have been told to schedule an appointment with UHS as soon as possible.

During a mumps outbreak, people identified as a contact of a probable or confirmed case of mumps who do not have proof of immunity will be excluded from campus for 26 days after the last possible date of exposure.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine generally provide immunity from the mumps, but it does not guarantee protection.