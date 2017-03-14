This Semester In State College Climatology

In the midst of one of the biggest snow storms of the year, it’s important to remember that Penn State has actually experienced historically mild weather this semester. Take a look at some of the weather trends Happy Valley has seen so far over these past few months:

January arguably wasn’t incredibly warm by any means — Penn Staters weren’t in the clear to take their parkas home just yet. However, the average high was a reasonable 37 degrees — 5 degrees higher than the historic average high for January. The average low came in at 26 degrees — 8 degrees warmer than the historic average low. January 12 even saw a high of 60 degrees, which was the warmest weather ever recorded on that date throughout the years.

The lowest temperature in January 2017 was a brisk 7 degrees. While no Penn Stater enjoys the trek to class in weather that cold, it’s been worse in years past — State College saw a low of -18 degrees back in January of 1994.

On February 24, State College reached a high of around 73 degrees, which is the warmest weather ever recorded on February 24 throughout the history of State College. That mark also nearly ties the hottest overall February day in State College history. Although the entire student body was sprawled out on the Hub Lawn that day, the month of February hasn’t necessarily shown a lot of mercy on campus in the past. In fact, February reached a record low of -17 degrees in 1934.

Although we’ve been lucky enough to enjoy a few warmer days this semester, the snow hasn’t left its final mark quite yet. Students returning from spring break this year might’ve expected a series sunny days to start off the final portion of this semester, but March in State College has actually brought an average of 9.3 inches of snow. After this heavy snow storm, we may be well over that average mark — get your grocery shopping done early, Penn Staters.