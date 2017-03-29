Riley Grant Signs Professional Contract With USL’s Sounders 2.

Penn State senior Riley Grant signed a professional contract with Seattle Sounders FC 2, the club’s second team, on Wednesday.

Grant began his college soccer career with Akron in 2013, but transferred to Penn State as a sophomore, where he was initially used a substitute and scored his first goal against Penn. He earned more consistent playing time for the Lions as a forward his junior year, starting in all 18 games of the 2015 season and notching a second goal.

Grant spent his final season in Happy Valley in the center of Penn State’s midfield and as an outside back, starting 16 games. He finished his college career with a final tally of two goals, six assists and 2,889 minutes overall.

Similarly to how he finished his career with the Nittany Lions, Grant is listed by the Sounders as a defender.

Grant is the third Nittany Lion to sign a professional contract this year, joining former teammates Conner Maloney and Robby Sagel who signed for the Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo, respectively.

Sounders FC 2 is a member of the United Soccer League (USL), the second division of American professional soccer. The squad serves as a reserve team for the organization’s official MLS team, which is currently defending the MLS Cup title it captured last December.