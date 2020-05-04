Penn State Women’s Soccer Alum Ellie Jean Signs With Dutch Club PSV Eindhoven
Former Penn State women’s soccer defender and United States youth international Ellie Jean signed a two-year contract with Dutch professional team PSV Eindhoven last week.
Jean spent four seasons in Happy Valley, winning a national championship with the Nittany Lions as a freshman in 2015. She recorded eight assists and one goal in 74 starts for Penn State.
Jean signed with FC Nordsjælland in Denmark shortly after the end of her senior season, but her transfer to PSV was announced by the club last Friday.
PSV Women finished its league season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, in first place. The league title secured the team a berth in the Women’s UEFA Champion’s League, a competition that pits the best teams from each domestic league against each other, for the first time.
