PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Women’s Soccer Alum Ellie Jean Signs With Dutch Club PSV Eindhoven

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
5/4/20 4:14 am

Former Penn State women’s soccer defender and United States youth international Ellie Jean signed a two-year contract with Dutch professional team PSV Eindhoven last week.

Jean spent four seasons in Happy Valley, winning a national championship with the Nittany Lions as a freshman in 2015. She recorded eight assists and one goal in 74 starts for Penn State.

Jean signed with FC Nordsjælland in Denmark shortly after the end of her senior season, but her transfer to PSV was announced by the club last Friday.

PSV Women finished its league season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, in first place. The league title secured the team a berth in the Women’s UEFA Champion’s League, a competition that pits the best teams from each domestic league against each other, for the first time.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Find Your Team: Andy Mollenauer’s Senior Column

“As I’ve found over the last four years, we each need a support system. We need people who are on our team. “

Learning To Live With Yourself: Mitch Stewart’s Senior Column

Once described as a “Penn State student outlet whore,” Mitch talks about the many ups and downs of his unforgettable four years at Penn State, and how they’ve shaped him.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend