Students Plan ‘Peaceful Protest’ Against Restrictions Imposed On Penn State Greek Life

In light of the significant regulations placed on Penn State Greek life today, students are planning a peaceful protest on Old Main Lawn this evening against the restrictions. According to a Facebook event, the protest is scheduled to take place this evening at 5 p.m.

“In light of the recent restrictions imposed on Greek Life, we need to take a stand and make our voices heard,” the event’s description reads. “Not only do these restricitons [sic]destroy the entire culture that is Greek Life, but they may possibly destroy our reputation as Happy Valley. These restrictions may deter enrollment to Penn State, and I would hate to see this amazing university, with some of the best academics and alumni network in the world, go to waste.”

Penn State initially released some strict restrictions on Greek life as it continued its investigation into Beta Theta Pi and student Timothy Piazza’s death, but today imposed even more, including the cancellation of fall 2017 new member recruitment. These new restrictions are more permanent than the first round, which mainly focused on the rest of the spring semester.

Since the announcement at noon today, there has been vocal resistance to the impositions. The Interfraternity Council released a statement expressing disappointment that students were not engaged in the conversation and many individuals have expressed their opinions on social media. This in addition to the scheduled protest, which already 142 students who responded that they are going when this post was published.

The event’s organizers are encouraging members from every chapter of Greek life to attend and wear either their letters, THON shirts, or other philanthropy clothing, as well as bring their THON letters.

The student who created the event reiterated the purpose of the protest, noting that the reason behind it is not supporting the return of Beta Theta Pi or the “wrongdoings they were found to have done.”

“We are not protesting to bring back Beta Theta Pi or to support any of the wrongdoings they were found to have done. And our thoughts and prayers extend to the family and friends of Timothy Piazza,” he wrote. “We are protesting the discontinuation of IFC and Panhel as student-run organizations, as well as the ban on new member programs for this coming fall.”