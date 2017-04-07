Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board Host Conference Call With Penn State Attorneys Over Graduate Employee Unionization

The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) Thursday hosted a conference call with attorneys representing Penn State and attorneys representing the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA). PSEA is representing the interests of the Coalition of Graduate Employees (CGE), a Penn State organization hoping to establish a graduate employee union and collectively bargain for better compensation and benefits.

Earlier this week, President Barron released a statement against the union citing the inability of a union to represent individuals effectively and how it can “impede the academic and mentoring relationships Penn State has with its graduate students.”

CGE has called Barron’s statement to be “empirically false” and “misinformation.”

PLRB rules require this conference call to be held in order to identify issues that require a hearing before they can determine if an election should be held. According to a statement released by the Graduate School at Penn State, “The PLRB will hold hearings to determine whether Penn State graduate students are employees within the meaning of the Pennsylvania Employee Relations Act (PERA) and also whether certain graduate students will be included within any potential unit under Pennsylvania law.”