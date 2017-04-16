Penn State Baseball Swept By Maryland In College Park

Rob Cooper’s Nittany Lions (12-23) had Maryland on the ropes Friday night, but back-to-back solo homers from the Terrapins in the bottom of the ninth propelled them to victory and an opening of the floodgates in College Park. Maryland took the three-game series 2-1, 8-3, 15-2.

How It Happened

Game One

Junior pitcher Sal Biasi continued to stake his claim as Penn State’s top starter Friday, tossing 8 1/3 shutdown innings with just one hit. The Nittany Lions led 1-0 with two outs to go thanks to Ryan Sloniger’s fifth-inning solo shot to right field. The Terps dialed up a pair of their own to break Penn State’s heart as Zach Jancarski and Brandon Gum walked off with the win.

Game Two

A four-run first inning proved more than enough for a Maryland victory on Saturday, as Nick Dunn and Will Watson paced the Terps with three hits apiece at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium. Penn State managed to plate three runs during the fourth and fifth innings, but 6-3 would be as close as it would come. Sophomore starter Justin Hagenman gave up nine hits in 4 2/3 innings of work to fall to 1-6 on the season.

Game Three

Maryland took an 11-1 lead after five innings thanks in large part to the strong play of the bottom of its lineup. In total, four Terrapins recorded at least three hits on the afternoon, with Marty Costes and AJ Lee posting four each. Freshman Myles Gayman took his second loss of the season after giving up an early 5-1 lead to the Terps in just two innings. Maryland would outhit the Nittany Lions 32-19 over the weekend.

Player Of The Series

Braxton Giavedoni | Freshman | Right fielder

The Punxsutawney, Pa., native finished the road trip with four hits, three runs scored, and two RBIs.

What’s Next?

Penn State will host Pitt Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Medlar Field. The Panthers took the last meeting between these two teams, 3-2, on April 4.