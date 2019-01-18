Three-Star Defensive End Smith Vilbert Commits To Penn State

New Jersey defensive end Smith Vilbert committed to Penn State on Friday afternoon.

Blessed to say that I am committed to Penn State University #weare pic.twitter.com/gkQtelKWQO — Smithvilbert (@Smithvilbert2) January 18, 2019

The three-star prospect from St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, NJ also held notable scholarship offers from Miami, Florida, and Nebraska. Vilbert primarily played basketball to begin his high school career, but eventually shifted his focus to football as a senior.

The 6’7″, 250-pound Vilbert is the third defensive line commitment of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class, joining Brooklyn standout Adisa Isaac and Virginia native Hakeem Beamon. Vilbert is ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit from New Jersey this cycle, according to 247Sports.

Though Vilbert is still learning the intricacies of the game, his supreme length and athleticism is unmistakable on the gridiron. He already looks the part of a Big Ten defensive lineman, but could definitely use some refinement from Sean Spencer once he arrives on campus.

Vilbert racked up 50 total tackles, 21 of which came for a loss of yardage, during the 15 games he played for St. Joseph Regional as a junior and senior, according to MaxPreps. Penn State also signed a similar late-rising prospect in defensive end Jayson Oweh last cycle.

Vilbert’s commitment gives the Nittany Lions their first verbal commitment since the early signing period ended in December. You can check out his senior season Hudl highlight reel here.

