Blue And White Film Festival To Take Over State Theatre

Believe it or not, there are more ways to use your Blue-White energy than screaming at a football game. Come enjoy the masterpieces produced by your very own peers and classmates this weekend.

In the spirit of this season, the Blue and White Film Festival has returned. Each spring, the Penn State Student Film Organization along with the Department of Film-Video and Media Studies invites students to submit their films to the festival downtown.

Students from a vast array of majors submit their work in hopes of making it past the first round of judging by faculty from neighboring departments and alumni in the film major. A select few top-notch films are chosen to be showcased at the State Theatre, whose red carpet will roll out at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Once selected, the wide variety of narrative, documentary, experimental, and even animation student films will air on the big screen — each and every production that’s showcased created entirely by Penn State students. The event is the perfect way of celebrate the long hours of writing, filming, editing scenes, and other hard work the student population has dedicated all year in their projects.

Admission to the festival is free for students, while others may purchase tickets for $6. Tickets are available in advance on the State Theatre Website, or at the box office the night of the festival. You can grab merchandise such as t-shirts, posters, and festival DVDs at the event as well.