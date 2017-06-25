Penn State’s Four NHL Draftees Ranks Second In All Of College Hockey

Penn State men’s hockey’s impressive weekend at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft saw four Nittany Lions selected by NHL franchises, second only to Boston University’s seven draftees. Penn State also had more players drafted than Big Ten rivals Michigan and Notre Dame – who will play their first season in the conference in 2017-2018 – with those programs tallying two players each.

Only one team in college hockey had more NHL draft picks this week than @PennStateMHKY pic.twitter.com/OFDSk3zbIL — Tim King (@29TimKing) June 25, 2017

Center Evan Barratt, defenseman Cole Hults, winger Denis Smirnov, and forward Aarne Talvitie were drafted by the host Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, and New Jersey Devils respectively, in rounds 3-6 of the draft. Smirnov, who scored 47 points in 39 games for Penn State last season, became the first player drafted directly from Penn State’s roster in program history.

Barratt and Hults will both make their Penn State debuts in the 2017-18 season, but it is unclear whether or not Talvitie will play in the fall or join the action next year. Regardless of their NCAA status, all four players will be invited to their NHL team’s development camp, which will likely take place at some point in July.