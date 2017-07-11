Brandon Polk Granted Medical Redshirt, Will Have Sophomore Eligibility

Brandon Polk had his request for a medical redshirt approved Tuesday after sustaining an unspecified injury early last season. He’ll be a redshirt sophmore this fall rather than a true junior.

A few roster housekeeping items:@StevenG511 will now wear #74@toney_7 will now wear #18

Brandon Polk received a redshirt & is a sophomore — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) July 11, 2017

The speedy receiver out of Ashburn, Va., logged a catch in both the Pitt and Temple games in 2016, but was held out for the rest of the year. The current NCAA rule states that a player can receive a medical redshirt if he’s played in fewer than 30 percent of the team’s contests in a season or three games, whichever is greater.

There’s proposal from the American Football Coaches Association in the works that would eliminate medical redshirts and make it so a player could receive a regular redshirt, regardless of injury, if he competes in four games or less. The five years to play four seasons rule would still be intact if the change is approved.

Polk, who was high school teammates with quarterback Trace McSorley at Briar Woods, saw action right away as a true freshman, starting his first collegiate contest on the road at Temple in 2015. He’s accumulated 478 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving, and kick return) and one touchdown for the Nittany Lions thus far.