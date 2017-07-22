Former Penn State DT Kamonte Carter Featured On Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U’

Kamonte Carter was dismissed from the Penn State football program in April 2016 for a violation of team rules. The Germantown, Md., defensive tackle headed to East Mississippi Community College just before Netflix released the first season of its highly acclaimed reality series Last Chance U.

Carter, who goes by Kam, is featured regularly in the second season of the show, which premiered Friday with eight episodes — two more than the first installment. Following a successful 2016 campaign with the EMCC Lions, the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder resurfaced in the Division I ranks with a full scholarship offer to Pitt. He’ll be a redshirt sophomore this fall and will return to Beaver Stadium to face the Nittany Lions on Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Carter signed with Penn State in 2015 as a four-star prospect out of Gaithersburg High, but never logged a snap as he redshirted his first year on campus before leaving State College for Scooba, Miss. He absolutely has the talent to become a force for the Panthers’ defensive line.

Carter, who mentioned dealing with depression and anxiety on Last Chance U, said he realized just how important it was to redeem himself and get back on the field when his younger brother called him in tears.

“He looked my name up in class to show his friends. The first thing that came up is I got kicked out of Penn State. He called me crying that night,” Carter said in the first episode of season two. “It took me hearing that it hurt somebody else, me getting kicked out, for it to come back and hurt me.”

Hopefully Carter can turn things around in Pittsburgh and reach his full potential.