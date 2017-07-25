You are at:»»»Cael Sanderson Inks Contract Extension With Penn State Wrestling

Cael Sanderson Inks Contract Extension With Penn State Wrestling

Cael Sanderson will continue building Penn State wrestling’s dynasty for the foreseeable future, as athletic director Sandy Barbour announced a “long-term” contract extension for the 38-year-old head coach Tuesday.

The athletic department is only required to disclose the annual salaries and contract details of its AD and the head coaches for football and men’s and women’s basketball. Sanderson’s previous deal was signed in 2012 and expired in June.

Barbour addressed Sanderson’s new contract while in Chicago for Big Ten football media days, per the Centre Daily Times.

“What Cael and our wrestling program have done is absolutely spectacular,” Barbour said. “There was never an issue. There was never a concern. It was a matter of getting to a right place.”

Sanderson’s Nittany Lions have won six of the last seven NCAA national championships. On top of Penn State’s sheer team dominance on the mat, the program also counts 16 individual national champions since Sanderson’s arrival ahead of the 2010 season.

While we don’t know exactly how long Sanderson is under contract, the future of Penn State wrestling couldn’t be brighter.

Photo By: Trevor Hayes
