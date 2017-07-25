Cael Sanderson Inks Contract Extension With Penn State Wrestling

Cael Sanderson will continue building Penn State wrestling’s dynasty for the foreseeable future, as athletic director Sandy Barbour announced a “long-term” contract extension for the 38-year-old head coach Tuesday.

The athletic department is only required to disclose the annual salaries and contract details of its AD and the head coaches for football and men’s and women’s basketball. Sanderson’s previous deal was signed in 2012 and expired in June.

Barbour addressed Sanderson’s new contract while in Chicago for Big Ten football media days, per the Centre Daily Times.

“What Cael and our wrestling program have done is absolutely spectacular,” Barbour said. “There was never an issue. There was never a concern. It was a matter of getting to a right place.”