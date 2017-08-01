You are at:»»»Penn State Wrestler Mark Hall Wins Junior World Championship Again

Penn State sophomore Mark Hall captured his second straight title at the Junior World Championships in Tampere, Finland, Tuesday — knocking off Uzbekistan’s Isa Shapiev in just 42 seconds.

Hall earned the 74 kg gold at last year’s event in Macon, France, too. Of course, he also won the individual 2017 NCAA National Championship for 174 pounds in St. Louis last March, topping Ohio State’s Bo Jordan in emphatic fashion.

Cael Sanderson recently signed an undisclosed “long-term” extension to remain Penn State’s head coach for the foreseeable future. He again returns one of the nation’s most dominant starting lineups and hopes to claim the program’s seventh national title in eight years next spring.

It initially looked like Hall would redshirt last season, but Sanderson — in a tremendous show of confidence in the Apple Valley, Minn., native — inserted him into the rotation midway through the year. The move paid off big time for Hall and the Nittany Lions. Now, he’ll return to school in August as a two-time defending world champ.

Photo By: Casey Cunningham | Twitter
