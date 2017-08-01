Penn State’s Tony Carr Invited To Prestigious Nike Basketball Academy

Sophomore point guard Tony Carr is one of only 20 current college players heading to Nike’s annual skills development camp in Los Angeles Aug. 15-20.

Rise and Climb w Tony Carr🔵⚪️ @Tone10Carr has been invited to the 2017 ✔️Nike Basketball Academy🏀 Aug 15-20 in LA

➡️https://t.co/Yh20ii8V5u pic.twitter.com/VTlV8acfzM — Penn State Hoops (@PennStateMBB) July 31, 2017

“I am incredibly honored to be invited to this prestigious camp and have the opportunity to learn from individuals who are the very best in the game,” Carr said in a press release. “My goal is to be a sponge and soak up and learn as much as possible, and return to Penn State a better player and leader.”

Since its inception in 2015, NBA superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis have helped out at the camp — imparting some knowledge on the younger generation that hopes to one day join them in the league.

Carr was the driving force in Penn State’s youth movement last season, leading an offense that sometimes featured five Philly natives on the court at once. Now, with a year of Big Ten experience in his back pocket, the 6-foot-5 Carr can focus on taking his game to the next level this summer.

Pat Chambers’ Nittany Lions are expected to finally round the corner and compete for a spot in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, but they’ll need to avoid many of those costly last-minute letdowns if they’re going to achieve that goal. Carr, who led the team in scoring (13.2 points per game) and assists (4.2) as a freshman, has the chance to become one of Penn State’s all-time greats.