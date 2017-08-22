Student Presale Wednesday For Bellator MMA At The BJC

Student tickets for Bellator MMA’s debut at the Bryce Jordan Center on November 3 go on sale Wednesday starting at noon.

Those with a Penn State Student ID can purchase tickets in person at the HUB, Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, or the Penn State Downtown Theatre, as well as online via the account manager on Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices start at $28. There’s a student discount on select tickets — $20 off seats priced at $78 and $53.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 1, starting at 10 a.m.

Bellator 186 in Happy Valley will feature two Penn State wrestling alums — Phil Davis and Ed Ruth — as well as a light heavyweight title fight between former Ultimate Fighter champion Ryan Bader and England’s Linton Vassell.