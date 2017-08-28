The Pennharmonics A Cappella Group Releases New Music Video

The Pennharmonics — better known to students around campus as “the Penns” — recently released their first-ever music video to Spirit Cold, originally performed by Tall Heights.
Penns alumni Kyle Howard arranged Spirit Cold in May for the group to perform. While tweaking the arrangement and perfecting the song through rehearsals, the Penns even had the opportunity to speak directly with Tall Heights and receive advice on how to best perform the track.
This close-knit group wanted to incorporate something new into the a cappella scene here at Penn State, and did just that by creating a music video, which built upon the a cappella community’s traditional competitions, concerts, and pre-football game gigs outside of the Family Clothesline.
The Penns are one of Penn State’s six coed a cappella groups and have pushed boundaries in the a cappella community for more than 20 years. The group has released several studio albums, including their recent EP, “The Penns”.
Known for their dark and edgy style, The Pennharmonics have developed a balance between underground selections and mainstream favorites to create an innovative and unique sound that appeals to all audiences.
Under the direction of Max Saeger and around the time Spirit Cold was released, the group worked hard to bring together a collection of ideas for Ryan Heidig, the Music Video Producer/Director for the Spirit Cold video. Utilizing lighting and sound effects and the picturesque arboretum, Heidig captured the beauty of what Penn State a cappella is all about.
The Penns are gearing up for the school year with a number of opportunities to share their talents. Marissa Works, current director of the Penns, hopes to engage with Penn Staters as much as possible.
With the assistance of the Penn State Performing Arts Council, Works has plans to call together and foster collaboration between all of Penn State’s talented a cappella groups. She hopes this will make it easier for students to utilize, work with, and most importantly enjoy the a cappella community.
Interested in singing this upcoming year (other than in the shower)? Head to Thomas 104 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. August 28 or 29 to audition for the Pennharmonics or one of the other a cappella groups at Penn State. All you need to do is perform two contrasting style songs (genre, tempo, etc.) for the groups to listen to.
Not interested in singing in an a cappella group, but enjoy the music they perform? Catch the Pennharmonics out on Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud or Apple Music. The group is excited to announce a new single, set for release September 1.
