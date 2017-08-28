The Pennharmonics A Cappella Group Releases New Music Video

The Pennharmonics — better known to students around campus as “the Penns” — recently released their first-ever music video to Spirit Cold, originally performed by Tall Heights.

Penns alumni Kyle Howard arranged Spirit Cold in May for the group to perform. While tweaking the arrangement and perfecting the song through rehearsals, the Penns even had the opportunity to speak directly with Tall Heights and receive advice on how to best perform the track.

This close-knit group wanted to incorporate something new into the a cappella scene here at Penn State, and did just that by creating a music video, which built upon the a cappella community’s traditional competitions, concerts, and pre-football game gigs outside of the Family Clothesline.

