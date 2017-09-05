Haleigh Washington, Abby Detering Claim National Player Of The Week Honors

Penn State women’s volleyball seniors Haleigh Washington and Abby Detering led the Nittany Lions to two huge wins over then-No. 1 Stanford and Texas A&M last weekend in College Station.

Washington earned both the Sports Imports/AVCA Division I Player of the Week as well as the Big Ten iteration Tuesday, while Detering took home espnW Player of the Week honors following her first triple-double against the Cardinal.

On top of her 23 assists, 10 digs, and four blocks, Detering tallied a career-high 11 kills in the 3-1 win over Stanford for her best all-around performance wearing the blue and white. Washington continued to play with tremendous consistency, notching 22 total kills, 13 blocks, four digs, and an ace in Texas.

Detering, a Mentor, Ohio, native, has incorporated more hitting into her game this year, as she and fellow setter Bryanna Weiskircher adjust to playing together in the starting lineup. After claiming AVCA First Team All-American laurels as a junior, Washington is focused on leading the program to a record eighth national title.

The Nittany Lions (5-0) rose to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, receiving 12 first-place votes thanks to their victory over the defending national champions.

Penn State will travel to Champaign, Ill., Friday for a 5:30 p.m. match versus Colorado in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. The Buffaloes beat Rose’s squad 3-2 last season in Boulder. The following evening at 6 p.m. the Nittany Lions will face Stanford for the second time in eight days before returning home for a seven-game home stand.