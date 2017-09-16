No. 2 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Wake Forest, Ohio

No. 2 Penn State women’s volleyball improved to 10-0 on the season thanks to a pair of sweeps in Saturday’s doubleheader at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions topped Wake Forest in straight sets to open the second day of the Penn State Classic, then returned for an easy win over Ohio later in the afternoon.

How It Happened

Penn State made quick work of the Demon Deacons Saturday morning, prevailing 25-16, 25-11, 25-11 in just 71 minutes. Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington were nearly perfect on the offensive end, finishing with 10 and eight kills, respectively.

Both missed only one swing in what was an extremely efficient match for the Nittany Lions, who hit an even .500 as a team to Wake Forest’s .076. Lee posted a match-high five service aces in the victory, while Washington led all players with seven blocks — and it wasn’t close.

Penn State was just as dominant against the Bobcats, recording its sixth sweep of the season. The Nittany Lions would drop a set or two against inferior competition from time to time last year, but they’ve played with razor-sharp focus thus far in 2017.

Lee again paced Penn State’s offense with a match-high 12 kills in the 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 win over Ohio. The Bobcats took an early 5-1 lead in the third set, but the blue and white quickly stormed back to put them away for good. Kendall White turned in another solid outing defensively, as the sophomore libero notched 17 digs Saturday.

Player Of The Day

Simone Lee | Senior | Outside hitter

The Menomonee Falls, Wis., native continues to be Penn State’s most consistent offensive threat.

What’s Next?

Russ Rose’s Nittany Lions will open Big Ten play versus No. 10 Nebraska next Friday at 8 p.m. in Rec Hall.