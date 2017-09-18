You are at:»»»Midget Wrestling Heading Back To Champs Tuesday

Midget Wrestling Heading Back To Champs Tuesday

By on Entertainment

Midget wrestling returns to Champs Downtown for the fourth time this Tuesday as the “Midgets with Attitude” take to the ring. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at Champs Downtown, and the chance to see small men duke it out is 21+ only. Reserved ringside seating costs $25, advanced sale general admission costs $10, general admission at the door costs $15, and “seeing little people beat the crap out of each other: priceless.”

To get a feel for what’s to come, check out last winter’s edition at Champs and be sure to follow along with Onward State for all your midget wrestling highlights.

Photo By: Arif Aminuddin | Onward State
