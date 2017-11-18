Men’s Hockey Completes Sweep Of Arizona State With 4-2 Road Win

Penn State men’s hockey (7-7-0, 2-4-0) took on the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-8-2) on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. After giving up an early goal, the Nittany Lions responded well en route to a 4-2 win in Gila River Arena behind goals from Brandon Biro, Chase Berger, Derian Hamilton, and Brett Murray.

How It Happened

1:40 into the opening period, Arizona State’s Brett Gruber kicked off the scoring, giving his Sun Devils an early lead. Penn State responded with immediate pressure that began to pay off quickly. Brandon Biro knotted the game back up 6:34 into the period, keeping the weekend’s high volume of scoring going for the Nittany Lions.

Chase Berger gave the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead just 26 seconds after Biro’s goal with a goal of his own. Guy Gadowsky’s squad went into the first intermission with a 22-6 advantage in the shots department over the home side.

The first 19 minutes of the second period came and went without any goals to report. Despite a few power play opportunities for both sides, goals were hard to come by after the quick start in the first period. With just 48 seconds remaining in the second period, however, Derian Hamilton tallied his first career goal to extend the Penn State lead to 3-1.

Tyler Busch struck first in the final period for Arizona State at the 9:51 mark, cutting the Penn State lead to just one goal and putting some serious pressure on the Nittany Lions. The sophomore forward was the first man to a rebound in front of Jones in goal and was able to slot it away. With 2:13 remaining in the game, Brett Murray found Arizona State’s empty net to extend the lead to 4-2.

Ultimately, Murray’s goal would help seal the deal in Glendale as Penn State completed the sweep of the Sun Devils.

Player of the Game

Bradon Biro | Sophomore | Forward

Biro tallied a goal and an assist in what turned out to be a tight game out west. The sophomore provided some much needed offense for the Nittany Lions.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions will return to Happy Valley on Friday, November 24 at 7 p.m. to take on the Michigan State Spartans.