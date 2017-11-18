You are at:»»»Saquon Barkley Plans To Play In Penn State’s Bowl Game No Matter What

Saquon Barkley Plans To Play In Penn State’s Bowl Game No Matter What

0
By on Football

After Penn State’s 56-44 win over Nebraska, Saquon Barkley said he’s still unsure whether he’ll declare for the NFL draft, but will suit up for the Nittany Lions in their bowl game no matter what.

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Barkley said of turning pro. “That’s something that, at the end of season, I’ll sit down with my mother, my father, and my family and really think about.”

Fans and media members alike have wondered for months if Barkley would skip the postseason, but the junior running back shut down any questions of not participating.

“I understand why some other players have not played in a bowl game,” Barkley said. “I’m different from Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey and all those guys. Our situations are different.”

Barkley surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the third straight year, joining Evan Royster as only the second Nittany Lion ever to accomplish the feat. He needs 304 more yards on the ground in the next two games to break Royster’s program record of 3,932.

Barkley finished with 224 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against Nebraska.

James Franklin reflected postgame on Barkley’s exemplary commitment to the program, saying he always has a smile on his face.

“He’s been a model citizen off the field. He’s killed it in the classroom. I’m really proud and blessed to have coached him.”

Franklin wrapped up his press conference with an interesting blurb about Barkley’s looming decision.

“I told Saquon how I felt about it before the season started,” Franklin said. “We had one conversation and we haven’t really talked about it since. We’ll have that conversation when the time comes.”

Jason Cabinda, who will likely be playing on Sundays next fall, said the team will be behind Barkley every step of the way.

“At the end of the day, you’ve gotta do what’s best for you and your family regardless. This is a business. It chews you up and spits you out,” Cabinda said. “When you once thought you had an opportunity to do something, it can be gone like that.”

Barkley hauled in all six of his targets from Trace McSorley Saturday for 66 receiving yards.

The senior linebacker continued, saying: “Whatever call he does make, we’ll be in 100 percent full support of him cause he’s been nothing but an absolutely selfless teammate to us, so we owe him that.”

Barkley also broke Lydell Mitchell’s career rushing touchdowns mark against the Cornhuskers with 39, but he’s taking the same one-game-at-a-time approach as Franklin. The Coplay, Pa., native discussed some of his motivating factors and why he feels so strongly about playing in the team’s bowl game.

“I play for my teammates, I play for my brothers…I play for [my coaches and my family],” Barkley said. “I wouldn’t be the player that I am without those people.”

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan Kasales is a townie who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. He's majoring in Journalism and has a passion for Spanish. Ethan's a lifelong Penn State football fan and loves talking all types of sports with whoever will listen. In the winter, when it's way too cold in Happy Valley to play golf, he teaches snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. If you ever want to learn how to ride, he'd love to teach you. Ethan enjoys whistling along to everything from Bruce Springsteen to Action Bronson. You can follow him @easyEKasales or email [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.