No. 1 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Wisconsin 3-1

No. 1 Penn State women’s volleyball rallied back to beat No. 11 Wisconsin 3-1 Friday night in Madison thanks to double-figure kills from three Nittany Lions.

Senior teammates Simone Lee, Ali Frantti, and Haleigh Washington helped Penn State knock off the Badgers for the second time this season — 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20.

How It Happened

Despite losing the first set rather handily, the Nittany Lions bounced back to take the final three frames with relative ease. Penn State outblocked the Badgers 12.5-7 at Wisconsin Field House, while hitting .265 for the match on a down night offensively for both teams.

Senior right side Heidi Thelen turned in a strong road performance, tallying nine kills and a match-high six blocks alongside Tori Gorrell. Setters Abby Detering and Bryanna Weiskircher nearly equaled each other in assists with 26 and 24, respectively. Sophomore libero Kendall White delivered another solid outing with 13 digs.

Player Of The Match

Simone Lee | Senior | Outside hitter

Playing in front of friends and family in her home state of Wisconsin, Lee recorded a match-high 14 kills and 14 digs.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (28-1) head to No. 8 Minnesota for a televised regular season finale Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.