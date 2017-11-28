You are at:»»»Penn State Women’s Volleyball Well Represented On All-Big Ten Team

The Big Ten released its all-conference team Tuesday, with five Nittany Lions and coach Russ Rose receiving recognition.

Senior outside hitter Simone Lee earned Big Ten player of the year honors, while classmate Haleigh Washington took home defensive player of the year laurels. Kendall White joined them as an All-Big Ten selection and Heidi Thelen garnered honorable mention.

Senior defensive specialist Lainy Pierce followed in her sister Kendall’s footsteps by representing the team as Penn State’s sportsmanship award winner.

Rose was named the conference’s coach of the year according to the media, while the coaches picked Nebraska’s John Cook. Both Lee and Washington were unanimous selections and are in excellent position to repeat as AVCA All-Americans.

After landing on the all-freshman team last year, sophomore Kendall White found herself as the lone libero selected to the All-Big Ten squad. Heidi Thelen also put together a fantastic senior season playing right side for the Nittany Lions, who open the NCAA tournament Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Howard in Rec Hall.

