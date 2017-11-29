James Franklin Comments On Joe Moorhead’s Departure

Update 11:46 a.m. James Franklin took to the Twitterverse to send a message about his appreciation for Moorhead.

Appreciate what @BallCoachJoeMo has done for our program! Not only is he a great coach, but he is a better man! We wish him & his family the absolute best at Mississippi State! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/h1pAk7HkYL — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) November 29, 2017

It’s finally official. The Mississippi State Bulldogs announced Wednesday morning that former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will assume the job to become the school’s 33rd head football coach.

In the press release announcing the hire, Penn State head coach James Franklin gave his comments of praise for his former assistant.

“We couldn’t be happier for Joe Moorhead and his family,” Franklin said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for him to return to being a head coach and continue to move forward in his career. We are so appreciative of everything that he has done for Penn State Football in his two years.”

In two years with the Nittany Lions, Moorhead helped the offense rise from the ashes of the Big Ten — turning the unit into one of the top three total and scoring offenses each season compared to the group that was outside the conference’s top 10 in both years of the John Donovan era in 2014-15.

“Joe’s combination of leadership, X’s and O’s, and, most importantly, positive attitude brought the best out of our very talented offensive student-athletes,” Franklin continued. “He has been a great mentor and coach to our student-athletes and friend to me and our staff. We wish Joe nothing but success at Mississippi State.”

The Bulldogs will formally name Moorhead their next head coach with a press conference tomorrow at 10 a.m.