Penn State Assistant Ricky Rahne Promoted To Offensive Coordinator

Penn State’s passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Ricky Rahne will replace Joe Moorhead as the new offensive coordinator, Penn State football announced on Friday. He will also become the quarterbacks coach.

The Cornell alum is in his fourth year with the Nittany Lions after having followed James Franklin from Vanderbilt, where he was the quarterbacks coach.

Rahne took over as interim offensive coordinator following John Donovan’s firing in 2015, running the unit in Penn State’s bowl game loss to Georgia.

As a guy who’s said he’s more than content at Penn State, Franklin might have foreshadowed this promotion over the summer.

“He’s a future coordinator. He’s been fiercely loyal, he’s a relentless recruiter; he just gets it. He’s a team guy, doesn’t care who gets the credit,” Franklin said prior to the 2017 season. “I know Mike Gesicki thinks the world of him and what he’s been able to do to help him develop.”