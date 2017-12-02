The Official Big Ten Championship Drinking Game

For the first time in a long time, it’s game day — but not for the Nittany Lions.

After falling by just four combined points at the hands of Ohio State and Michigan State on the road this season, Penn State is standing by tonight as Ohio State and Wisconsin battle it out at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship. Let’s be honest: We all feel like we should be in Indy right now.

Whether you’re spending your unexpectedly free weekend hitting the books or the bars, watching another team win the conference title calls for cracking open a hell of a lot of few cold ones. Make things interesting by following along with our official drinking game! Here are the rules for tonight’s clash:

Every time they show highlights of last year’s Big Ten Championship, sit back, sip your drink, and continue until the emptiness subsides.

Pour one out for our fallen homie if the announcers mention Joe Moorhead’s leave for Mississippi State.

Take a sip every time the broadcasters mention how Ohio State still made the playoff last year without even playing in the conference championship game.

Every time Fox shows highlights of the Penn State vs. Ohio State game since that seems to be the only video any network has of the Buckeyes, finish your drink and turn on the ACC Championship.

Shotgun a beer every time they mention Greg Schiano and the Tennessee dumpster fire.

Take a sip when the announcers mention the Heisman race. Take a shot if they’re comparing the odds for JT Barrett and Saquon Barkley.

If Wisconsin blows another three touchdown lead, just start drinking because that means Ohio State will win the Big Ten and has a chance at the playoff as a two-loss conference champion.

Take a shot every time you see a camera man near JT Barrett and wish he were at the PSU/OSU game. Make it a double if Fox shows the press conference highlights where Urban Meyer said he’s going to find out who allegedly hit Barrett with a camera on the sidelines.

When someone not named James Franklin hoists the trophy at Lucas Oil Stadium, cry your eyes out and finish whatever bottles are left.

Enjoy the game and drink responsibly!