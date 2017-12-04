DOTD: James Franklin Doppelganger Flies Men’s Hockey Home From Columbus

Penn State men’s hockey picked up a huge 4-0 victory over No. 11 Ohio State Saturday afternoon. Andrew Sturtz, Denis Smirnov, Brandon Biro, and Liam Folkes all recorded goals for the Nittany Lions as they improved to 9-7-2 on the season.

After celebrating the win in the locker room, the team prepared for its flight home to Hockey Valley. When the players, coaches, and staff boarded their plane in Columbus, a familiar face was waiting in the cockpit.

One of the pilots on board was basically James Franklin’s doppelganger. Of course, he was completely focused on going 1-0 on Penn State hockey’s flight home. See for yourself below in the photo men’s hockey shared:

Next puck drop of the season is at 7 p.m. Friday in PPG Paints Arena as the Nittany Lions meet Robert Morris before returning home the following night to finish off the two-game series at Pegula.