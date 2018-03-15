Movin’ On Lineup Down An Act Due To Budget Constraints

Movin’ On unveiled its lineup for the festival’s 2018 edition Wednesday afternoon in the HUB after weeks of teasing the release.

Different from previous years, there will be four acts — Logic, Daya, Judah & The Lion, and SPA-sponsored act Mick Jenkins — alongside the Battle of the Bands winner, down one from the traditional five acts not counting the Battle of the Bands winner.

Movin’ On executive director Katie Mischler said budget constraints were the reason for the missing act.

“Movin’ On’s honoraria budget has remained the same over the past few years,” Mischler said in an e-mail. “This year, prices for artists, especially artists that Penn State students indicated they wanted to see on the survey, were not in our price range (since we have to divide the honoraria budget between so many acts). We dropped an act to allocate the money we would have spent on that artist to use on acts in the remaining lineup spots.”

Each year, Movin On’s budget is used to secure four of the acts, while SPA provides the fifth. Dropping an act allowed the organization to secure Logic, the top rap artist requested in Movin’ On’s survey this fall, along with Daya, an up-and-coming pop artist with two singles charting in the Billboard Hot 100 in the past three years, and Judah & The Lion.