Logic To Headline Movin’ On 2018

Logic will headline Movin’ On 2018, the organization announced today in the HUB. Other performers include Daya, Judah & The Lion, and SPA-sponsored act Mick Jenkins.

Mick Jenkins

Chicago hip-hop artist Mick Jenkins will take the stage after Movin’ On’s 2018 Battle of the Bands winner. Jenkins is SPA’s sponsored act in this year’s lineup. He’s best known for his 2014 mixtape “The Water[s]” and released his debut album “The Healing Component” in 2016. He’s performed at festivals like Wahoo! and Lollapalooza.

Judah & The Lion

Nashville alternative/folk three piece Judah & The Lion opened for Twenty One Pilots on the Emotional Roadshow tour in 2017 and reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Alternative charts with “Take It All Back 2.0.” Judah & The Lion has also performed at top festivals including Bonnaroo, Firefly, and Governors Ball.

Daya

Pittsburgh pop vocalist Daya is best known for her hit song “Hideaway” in addition to “Sit Still, Look Pretty” and her collaboration with The Chainsmokers for “Don’t Let Me Down.” She’s only 19 years old, but Daya has performed at Firefly, iHeart, and Pittsburgh’s Thrival Festival.

Logic

Does this one really need an explanation? Logic will headline this year’s Movin’ On festival to close out the night. Logic topped the charts in 2017 with his album “Everybody” and single “1-800-273-8255” as an anthem for suicide prevention.

“Logic was one of the highest voted artists in the Movin’ On 2018 survey, as results showed hip-hop was the number one voted genre and Logic was the number one voted hip-hop artist,” Movin’ On said in a press release.

Logic recently released his new mixtape, “Bobby Tarantino II” and all 13 tracks made Spotify’s top 25 list within a week.

The 43rd Movin’ On festival will be held on the last day of classes Friday, April 27 at the IM fields. The official theme for this year’s festival is “Celebrate Today.”