Penn State Football To Host Coaches’ Chalk Talk

Penn State football will hold another spring chalk talk hosted by James Franklin and his supporting coaches on the weekend of April 6-7. It’s open to any high school or middle school coaches.

The event is designed to give coaches the opportunity to not only meet with Penn State football coaches and learn their coaching philosophies that have produced a Big Ten championship team, but to also give coaches the chance to witness some very good football.

“We realize the tremendous impact you have had on our program and we look forward to building a lasting relationship with you,” Franklin said.

The event kicks off on Friday, April 6 at 3 p.m. in Holuba Hall. Chalk Talk ends on Saturday at 1 p.m., but there’s plenty to do in between. There will be full padded practices, a dinner with the coaching staff, positional talking with the coaching staff, additional speakers, and a social with the coaching staff.

The cost of the Chalk Talk is $40 and includes dinner, a continental breakfast, and the social with the Penn State football staff.

Registration is available through the Penn State sports camp website, with the option of walk-up registration at the start of the event.