Lady Lions Take In Culture, Get Needed Game Preparation During Spain Tour

Penn State women’s basketball took its talents overseas this summer to the beautiful country of Spain for an international preseason tour.

Philadelphia Madrid #LadyLionsInSpain pic.twitter.com/IBjdU9VNLa — Penn State Lady Lion Basketball (@PennStateWBB) August 9, 2018

While abroad, the Lady Lions toured the country, played a game against a professional team, and faced off against two of Spain’s all-star teams. The team was on the trip from August 9-18, and players definitely made the most of their time abroad.

Coquese Washington’s squad began the trip in Madrid and didn’t hesitate to get the adventure started. After embarking on a bus tour through Madrid and visiting the former capital of Spain, Toledo, they played on the second day of the trip.

Thanks to three-time All-Big Ten guard Teniya Page’s 24 points and rising sophomore forward Alisia Smith’s 20 points, Penn State cruised to a 108-81 victory over all-star squad CD CREF Madrid.

Lady Lions win 108-81! Teniya Page with a team-best 24 points, Alicia Smith with 20. Amari Carter (13), Siyeh Frazier (10) and Sam Breen (10) also in double-figures. #LadyLionsInSpain pic.twitter.com/FRJhCpWTOs — Penn State Lady Lion Basketball (@PennStateWBB) August 11, 2018

The third and fourth days of their journey were travel days, as the Lady Lions visited Cuenca and Valencia, spending some much-need beach time in the latter Mediterranean coastal city.

Penn State emerged victorious, 87-80, against the Valencia All-Stars after a team-high 29-point outing from rising sophomore guard Kamaria McDaniel.

PSU trailed by as much as 13, but a strong second half leads the Lady Lions past the Valencia All-Stars, 87-80. PSU moves to 2⃣-0⃣ in Spain with 1 more game Thurs. Kamaria McDaniel with 29 points, Alisia Smith with 19#LadyLionsInSpain #BringTheRoar pic.twitter.com/zIqy85RFsK — Penn State Lady Lion Basketball (@PennStateWBB) August 14, 2018

Before the game, the team toured the Bull Fighting Museum. The next day, they left Valencia and stopped at Cambrils, a small beach town in Spain. The Lady Lions also got to enjoy a mini cruise on a catamaran before heading off to Barcelona that night.

The team toured Barcelona for one day before its third game of the trip. ZKK Celje, which won the Slovenian women’s basketball league championship last season, won 76-70 in Penn State’s only loss of the trip. Teniya Page led the Lady Lions in scoring yet again, racking up 16 points in defeat.

Jaida Travascio-Green, a starter who averaged in double figures scoring last season and missed the final game of the 2017-18 season in the WNIT with an injury, did not dress for any of the three games in Spain.

Reigning league champ Celje uses strong 4th quarter to defeat PSU (2-1 on Spain trip). 5⃣ Lady Lions finish in double-figures, led by Teniya Page's 16 points. Carter and McDaniel with 13, Smith with 11 and Frazier with 10.#LadyLionsInSpain pic.twitter.com/kBjY6XgAQj — Penn State Lady Lion Basketball (@PennStateWBB) August 16, 2018

The next day was the Lady Lions’ final day abroad. They spent their time touring La Sagrada Familia, which is one of Europe’s most famous churches. After perusing the streets of Barcelona, they traveled back home to continue preparations for the upcoming season.

