Home » Entertainment

Comedians Thomas Dale, Brent Morin, Ron Funches Perform In SPA Event

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino

Comedians Thomas Dale, Brent Morin, and Ron Funches put on a show at Penn State Friday night, courtesy of SPA. All three comedians left the crowd laughing uncontrollably in their seats with their trademark jokes.

The three comedians’ topics ranged from homosexuality to reality TV, and all three thoroughly entertained a strong crowd in Alumni Hall.

Thomas Dale began the evening with a 15-minute monologue after a 13 minute delay to the start of the event. His monologue was the shortest of all three, but his spiel on his sexuality cracked up everybody in attendance.

Dale identifies as bigender and was very open regarding his taste in men and his sexuality. He hopes the stigma surrounding homosexuality will one day be eliminated and shared his experiences as a young boy.

Thomas Dale spent a good portion of his show interacting with (read: hitting on) one lucky member of the audience.

Brent Morin, a New England native who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy, took the stage following Dale’s monologue. Morin never attended a big school like Penn State, so he took some time out to tour campus and get a glimpse of life as a Penn Stater. He described some of the buildings he saw on campus as “haunted,” including the Nittany Lion Inn where he was staying.

Morin spent a large portion of his time on stage telling a story from his time as a Connecticut high school student. He recalled a time when one of his best friends, Drew, made several copies of his car keys and “stole” his car and drove it around. One of Drew’s favorite pranks was to put the car on their school’s football field repeatedly, which the principal was not pleased with. Morin’s idea of revenge for the prank was to jump out of his car while Drew was in the car with him, which led to some fairly severe injuries.

Brent Morin also spoke about his love/hate relationship with Uber throughout his monologue. He uses the ride-sharing app frequently, but says it “ruined his life” because he uses it to go out and drink on any given night.

Ron Funches concluded the show with the longest monologue of the night, beginning the act with a roundup of his favorite reality TV shows. Funches enjoys watching Naked and Afraid and RuPaul’s Drag Race, among others. He also shared his love for Wishbone as a kid and was impressed when the crowd understood the reference he made to the show.

The conversation quickly shifted gears to Funches’ personal life; he discussed how comedy has allowed him to make a comfortable living for himself, but shared the challenges of raising an autistic child as a single father.

Ron Funches got perhaps the loudest applause of the evening when he said he lost over 130 pounds over the past year.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

Facebook Comments BBUI

Other stories

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend