Comedians Thomas Dale, Brent Morin, Ron Funches Perform In SPA Event

Comedians Thomas Dale, Brent Morin, and Ron Funches put on a show at Penn State Friday night, courtesy of SPA. All three comedians left the crowd laughing uncontrollably in their seats with their trademark jokes.

The three comedians’ topics ranged from homosexuality to reality TV, and all three thoroughly entertained a strong crowd in Alumni Hall.

Thomas Dale began the evening with a 15-minute monologue after a 13 minute delay to the start of the event. His monologue was the shortest of all three, but his spiel on his sexuality cracked up everybody in attendance.

Dale identifies as bigender and was very open regarding his taste in men and his sexuality. He hopes the stigma surrounding homosexuality will one day be eliminated and shared his experiences as a young boy.

Brent Morin, a New England native who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy, took the stage following Dale’s monologue. Morin never attended a big school like Penn State, so he took some time out to tour campus and get a glimpse of life as a Penn Stater. He described some of the buildings he saw on campus as “haunted,” including the Nittany Lion Inn where he was staying.

Morin spent a large portion of his time on stage telling a story from his time as a Connecticut high school student. He recalled a time when one of his best friends, Drew, made several copies of his car keys and “stole” his car and drove it around. One of Drew’s favorite pranks was to put the car on their school’s football field repeatedly, which the principal was not pleased with. Morin’s idea of revenge for the prank was to jump out of his car while Drew was in the car with him, which led to some fairly severe injuries.

Ron Funches concluded the show with the longest monologue of the night, beginning the act with a roundup of his favorite reality TV shows. Funches enjoys watching Naked and Afraid and RuPaul’s Drag Race, among others. He also shared his love for Wishbone as a kid and was impressed when the crowd understood the reference he made to the show.

The conversation quickly shifted gears to Funches’ personal life; he discussed how comedy has allowed him to make a comfortable living for himself, but shared the challenges of raising an autistic child as a single father.