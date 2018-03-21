90s Bar Crawl Returns To State College

Overalls, tracksuits, and scrunchies are all trendy again, so be sure to break them out this weekend for the bars.

90s Bar Crawl is bringing its national tour back to State College for the second year in a row this Saturday, March 24.

Spend your day bopping around to the songs most current Penn State students grew up listening to. Participating bars for the weekend’s festivities include the Phyrst, Pickles, Indigo, Mad Mex, and the Federal Taphouse. The drink specials will run between $2 and $5.

This interesting combination of bars includes specials at most locations, a welcome drink after registration at the Phyrst, and a signature bar crawl cup. Tickets purchased by March 23 are $25 each and those purchased the day of the crawl are $30 each.

The event runs 2-10 p.m. with registration and cup pickup ending at 5 pm. Tickets are still available and are non-refundable, but can be transferred and re-sold.