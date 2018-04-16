Sisters On The Runway Fashion Show To Benefit Centre County Women’s Resource Center

Penn State’s Sisters on the Runway will take a stand against domestic violence and sexual assault at its fourth annual fashion show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 in Heritage Hall.

Sisters on the Runway hosts an annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event in the fall semester, during which both women and men (often in heels) walk to raise awareness for sexual and domestic violence. After a round of auditions for this semester’s fashion show, twenty-six student models were chosen to walk down the runway, including five men.

“It’s something so prevalent and is great because it benefits something local,” said Sisters on the Runway Vice President Alexa Ain, who got involved with the organization after she heard a personal story from her sorority sister.

The show will begin with performances from Vole, PLL Dance Company, and Anna Pearl Belinda. Sponsors include local vendors like Connections, Metro, Lion and Cub, Harper’s, Headbands of Hope, Love Your Melon, and Appalachian Outdoors, all of which will have items available for purchase during a silent auction.

Tickets are $4.99 at the door and all proceeds benefit the Centre County Women’s Resource Center, which provides emergency shelter, a sexual assault response team, counseling, support groups, transitional housing, legal representation, and other services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as education and advocacy programs.