Sisters On The Runway Fashion Show To Benefit Centre County Women’s Resource Center

Jack Lukow | Onward State
By Sarah D'Souza
4/16/18 4:07 am

Penn State’s Sisters on the Runway will take a stand against domestic violence and sexual assault at its fourth annual fashion show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 in Heritage Hall.

Sisters on the Runway hosts an annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event in the fall semester, during which both women and men (often in heels) walk to raise awareness for sexual and domestic violence. After a round of auditions for this semester’s fashion show, twenty-six student models were chosen to walk down the runway, including five men.

“It’s something so prevalent and is great because it benefits something local,” said Sisters on the Runway Vice President Alexa Ain, who got involved with the organization after she heard a personal story from her sorority sister.

The show will begin with performances from Vole, PLL Dance Company, and Anna Pearl Belinda. Sponsors include local vendors like Connections, Metro, Lion and Cub, Harper’s, Headbands of Hope, Love Your Melon, and Appalachian Outdoors, all of which will have items available for purchase during a silent auction.

Tickets are $4.99 at the door and all proceeds benefit the Centre County Women’s Resource Center, which provides emergency shelter, a sexual assault response team, counseling, support groups, transitional housing, legal representation, and other services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as education and advocacy programs.

Sarah D'Souza

Sarah is a senior biobehavioral health major and a staff writer for Onward State. Like basically half of Penn State, she is from "right outside Philadelphia," and is the first Nittany Lion in her family. She is an avid lover of cheese, sushi, and carbs of all sorts. Unlike most people, she loves grammar and, like most people, enjoys long walks to wherever the puppies are. Hit her up at [email protected]

Comments

The Time Has Come To End The 5-Year Student Media Dodgeball Drought

It has been five long years since Onward State and the Daily Collegian squared off in the Student Media Dodgeball Tournament, and we demand this disgraceful chasm come to an end.

