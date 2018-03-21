Beta Theta Pi Hearing Delayed Until Friday Due To Weather

The start of the preliminary hearings on refiled charges for 11 former Beta Theta Pi brothers in the Tim Piazza case has been delayed from its originally scheduled Thursday start until Friday due to the winter storm that has hit Centre County.

This is the second set of preliminary hearings in the case following the dismissal of the most serious charges in connection to the death of the Penn State sophomore last February at the on-campus fraternity house.

Then-District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller refiled the charges last October. After Parks Miller lost her bid for reelection and incoming DA Bernie Cantorna turned over the case due to a conflict of interest, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office took over the case.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo filed a notice that his office will not seek felony aggravated charges that were refiled against eight brothers and the involuntary manslaughter charges refiled against three brothers.

Along with charges that were already bound over for trial, the state will proceed on the following charges for brothers scheduled to appear in court for these hearings (per Geoff Rushton of StateCollege.com):

– Brendan Young: One count of involuntary manslaughter; 29 counts of hazing; 29 counts of recklessly endangering another person (REAP); two counts of conspiracy to commit hazing.

– Daniel Casey: One count of involuntary manslaughter; 29 counts of hazing; 29 counts of REAP; two counts of conspiracy to commit hazing.

– Joseph Sala: 14 counts of REAP; 12 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors; 12 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor; one count of conspiracy to commit hazing,

– Michael Bonatucci: Nine counts of REAP; one count of conspiracy to commit hazing; two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors; two counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor.

– Nicholas Kubera: Eight counts of REAP; one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, one count of furnishing alcohol to minors; one count of unlawful acts relative to liquor.

– Jonah Neuman: One count of conspiracy to commit hazing; one count of involuntary manslaughter; 11 counts of REAP

– Gary Dibileo: One count of involuntary manslaughter; one count of conspiracy to commit hazing; five counts of furnishing alcohol to minors; five counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor

– Luke Visser: One count of involuntary manslaughter; one count of conspiracy to commit hazing; 11 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors; 11 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor

– Lars Kenyon: One count of conspiracy to commit hazing; 14 counts of REAP; one count of furnishing alcohol to minors; one count of unlawful acts relative to liquor

– Michael Angelo Schiavone: One count of conspiracy to commit hazing; 13 counts of REAP; 12 counts furnishing alcohol to minors; 12 counts unlawful acts relative to liquor.

– Parker Jax Yochim: One count of conspiracy to commit hazing; 14 counts of REAP; one count of furnishing alcohol to minors; one count of unlawful acts relative to liquor; one count of consumption of alcohol by a minor.