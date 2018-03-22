University Libraries To Host Second Annual Edible Book Festival

Penn State University Libraries will host its second annual Edible Book Festival (read: book-shaped cakes) from 1-2 p.m. Monday, April 2 in Paterno Library.

The festival is Penn State’s version of the larger International Edible Book Festival, held in 23 countries around the world on April 1 each year. The event celebrates the birthday of Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, a French lawyer and gastronome who wrote on the relationship between food and culture.

All cakes must have a reading or book theme and be delivered to the Mann Assembly Room in 103 Paterno Library between 10 a.m. and noon the day of the festival. Cakes will be judged in five categories:

Most appetizing

Most creative

Best depiction of a classic

Funniest/punniest

People’s choice

Winners will receive a $10 Barnes & Noble gift card. You can enter your cake in the competition by signing up here.