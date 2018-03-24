Penn State Men’s Hockey Loses To Denver 5-1

In a rematch of last year’s NCAA quarterfinals, Penn State men’s hockey lost to Denver 5-1 Saturday at the PPL Center in Allentown.

Star right winger Troy Terry led the Pioneers with a goal and two assists, sending his team to Sunday’s Elite Eight against Ohio State.

How It Happened

Denver imposed its will on the Nittany Lions from the opening whistle. Freshman center Kohen Olischefski scored the game’s first goal with 7:41 left in the first period, then Terry beat Penn State goalie Peyton Jones four minutes later to make it 2-0.

Henrik Borgström’s team-high 23rd goal of the season gave the Pioneers some extra breathing room with 15:09 to play in the second period. Chase Berger was called for a hooking penalty just before the intermission and Denver scored again with two seconds on the clock. Jarid Lukosevicius’ power-play goal stretched the lead to 4-0.

Liam Folkes finally put Penn State on the board with 12:21 to go in the game, much to the delight of the large contingent of fans who made the trip to Allentown. Lukosevicius’ second goal of the game capped the scoring.

Typically known for unleashing a barrage of shots on its opponents, Penn State’s offense was held at bay all night long, tallying just 27 shots on Tanner Jaillet. The Pioneers, on the other hand, peppered Jones with 42 shots. Freshman defenseman Ian Mitchell had three assists in his NCAA tournament debut.

Player of the Game

Troy Terry | Junior | Forward

The Highlands Ranch, CO, native and U.S. Olympian showed why he’s one of America’s rising stars with a fantastic performance against Penn State.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions finish the season 18-15-5. Denver was simply too polished of a team for Guy Gadowsky’s squad to handle.