Off Centre Productions Of ‘The Wolves’ And ‘The Laramie Project’ To Open Next Week

Off Centre productions of “The Wolves” and “The Laramie Project” will perform in rotation at the Downtown Theatre Center starting March 27.

“The Wolves,” written by Sarah DeLappe in 2016, tells the story of nine high school girls on an indoor soccer team, The Wolves. Dealing with issues from simple gossip to anxiety disorders, this play covers a lot of ground through the minds of young girls during a pivotal moment in their lives.

Taylor Kellar, a member of “The Wolves” cast, says this play is so successful because of how similar it is to real life.

“Every time I’m in rehearsal, I realize how much I’m similar to each individual character,” Kellar said. “Even though it’s about a girl’s indoor soccer team, I think everyone can pick at least one moment in the show that they think, ‘Hey, so I’m not the only one whose had that happen to them.'”

“The Wolves” won the American Playwriting Foundation’s inaugural Relentless Award, the 2017 Obie Award, and was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

“If you’re open to it and allow yourself to really engage with us on stage, you’re in for a real treat of theatre,” Kellar said.

The second show in this rotation is Moisés Kaufman’s “The Laramie Project” written in 2000. It is a true story that focuses on the response to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. This play is not only inspired by true events, but every line came directly from interviews around the town.

Shepard was a gay student at the University of Wyoming, so the play revolves around how this small town deals with discussion between homophobia and the support of a lost loved one. Featuring moments from the Westboro Baptist Church and the trials of Shepard’s attacker, this important piece of theatre offers an inside look into a revolutionary moment in LGBT equality and recognition.

You can see “The Wolves,” directed by Julie Foh, at the Downtown Theatre Center Tuesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. with a final performance on Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m. “The Laramie Project” directed by Steve Snyder and Wendell Franklin, will perform Wednesday, March 28, Friday, March 30, and Saturday, March 31 all at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase your $8.50 tickets here for “The Wolves” and here for “The Laramie Project.”