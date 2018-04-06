‘King Of The Valley’ Figure Skating Show Sliding Into Pegula

Penn State will host the 35th Annual Spring Figure Skating Show at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 14 at Pegula Ice Arena. This year’s showcase is dubbed “King Of The Valley” and will be a Nittany Lion version of the Disney classic, The Lion King.

Penn State hasn’t shied away from the Lion King theme, as you might recognize the LUCiD remix of “The Circle of Life” from the Beaver Stadium playlist, but putting the hit animated movie on ice and adding some school spirit takes things to a new level.

In addition to performers from the Penn State figure skating team, Nittany Valley Figure Skating Club, and the Pegula Learn to Skate program, this year’s show will feature American national and international skater Emmanuel Savary and Brazilian national champion Isadora Williams.

Savary recently skated in the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, while two-time Olympian Williams is fresh off an appearance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Tickets for the show are $5 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at Gate C of Pegula Ice Arena; children age 3 and younger are free. You can find out more on the event’s Facebook page.