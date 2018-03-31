PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » Football

Miles Dieffenbach Receives Outpouring Of Support In Fight Against Cancer

By Derek Bannister
3/31/18 2:41 pm

Former Penn State offensive lineman and team leader Miles Dieffenbach announced on Twitter that he’s now battling cancer. Dieffenbach played for the Nittany Lions from 2010 to 2014, sticking around in Happy Valley during the most tumultuous times in school history.

The Penn State community was quick to respond with positive and hopeful messages for the Penn State football alum. Dieffenbach deservingly received at outpouring of support from some former players, including Jason Cabinda, Nyeem Wartman-White, and Grant Haley. Even the Nittany Lion himself showed his love.

In many ways, Dieffenbach represents what Penn State fans appreciate most, as he played under a flurry of head coaches and stuck around during the transfer frenzy following the NCAA sanctions handed down following the Sandusky scandal. Dieffenbach started in 26 games over the course of his career and served as a team captain in his final year at Penn State.

We wish Dieffenbach good health and yet another victory in his personal fight. The Penn State community stands behind you.

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a junior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Findlay’s Porter, Jacobson Win Penn State Culinary Apprentice Challenge

“We thought they did the nicest job marrying the flavors. There was a little bit of spice in the sauce and they also did a little bit of basil-pesto sauce on the side, so we got a little bit of that and it added some more flavor. Their presentation was excellent, too.”

Williams, Elliston Talk Women’s Soccer Trip To Nicaragua

Penn State women’s soccer spent spring break in Nicaragua celebrating the country’s 10-year anniversary of its Soccer Without Borders program.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed In Beta Theta Pi Case

The second set of hearings went much quicker than the first, which spanned two months over the summer before the judge decided to bound over lesser charges for trial and dismiss the more serious charges.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend