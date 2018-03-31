Miles Dieffenbach Receives Outpouring Of Support In Fight Against Cancer

Former Penn State offensive lineman and team leader Miles Dieffenbach announced on Twitter that he’s now battling cancer. Dieffenbach played for the Nittany Lions from 2010 to 2014, sticking around in Happy Valley during the most tumultuous times in school history.

The Penn State community was quick to respond with positive and hopeful messages for the Penn State football alum. Dieffenbach deservingly received at outpouring of support from some former players, including Jason Cabinda, Nyeem Wartman-White, and Grant Haley. Even the Nittany Lion himself showed his love.

All of Nittany Nation has your back. 💪 — The Nittany Lion (@NittanyLion) March 30, 2018

Praying for you brother we all behind you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) March 31, 2018

Prayers my brother. Penn State always wins 🙏🏾 — Grant Haley (@haleyboy10) March 31, 2018

All the best Miles. Definitely in our thoughts and prayers. You will beat this. — Rick McSorley (@spyders25) March 31, 2018

Praying for you man keep being strong! — Joey Julius (@joey_julius) March 30, 2018

In many ways, Dieffenbach represents what Penn State fans appreciate most, as he played under a flurry of head coaches and stuck around during the transfer frenzy following the NCAA sanctions handed down following the Sandusky scandal. Dieffenbach started in 26 games over the course of his career and served as a team captain in his final year at Penn State.

We wish Dieffenbach good health and yet another victory in his personal fight. The Penn State community stands behind you.