Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Displays Balanced Attack in 12-4 Win Over Ohio State

The Penn State men’s lacrosse team looked in charge as it defeated Ohio State 12-4 to start Big Ten action 1-0. Sophomore goalkeeper Colby Kneese had a strong day for the Nittany Lions, coming up with a season-high 16 saves to tame the Buckeye offense.

How It Happened

Penn State was able to start this game strong as the team took a commanding 4-0 lead in the first quarter with goals from junior Kevin Hill, sophomore Gerard Arceri, and senior Ryan Keenan. Hill’s two straight goals to begin the game set the pace for the Nittany Lions.

In the second quarter, sophomore Mac O’Keefe did what he does best and scored to put Penn State up 5-1 off a Hill assist. Hill continued his stellar play in this game with another assist to set up freshman John Nostrant’s first goal of the game. By halftime, Penn State maintained a 6-3 lead behind Kneese’s 11 saves.

The Nittany Lions never looked back in this game with Nostrant’s second goal and two scores from sophomore Dylan Foulds leading the way in the second half. Keenan was also able to net a hat trick in this one — a game in which seven different Nittany Lions scored to beat Ohio State 12-4.

Player of the Game

Colby Kneese | Sophomore | Goalkeeper

The sophomore goalkeeper recorded a season-high 16 saves to fend off the Buckeyes from ever getting close in this contest. Kneese only allowed one shot to get past him in the second half.

What’s Next?

Penn State (7-3) will return home to take on a hot Maryland team, which just dominated No. 15 Michigan. The Nittany Lions play the Terps at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 8.